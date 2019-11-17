LINCOLN — Senior forward Nicea Eliely contributed 13 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists as Nebraska ran its record to 4-0 with a 63-49 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Leigha Brown added 12 points and Ashtyn Verbeek contributed 10 for the Huskers, who shook off a sluggish second quarter to take control in the third.

Former Husker Bria Stallworth led the Cougars with nine points, including seven in the fourth quarter.

Another former Husker, coach Connie Yori, received a standing ovation as she was introduced along with some 30 former Husker players at halftime. Also receiving big cheers were Kelsey Griffin, Lindsey Moore and Dominique Kelley, members of Yori’s 2009-10 team that went undefeated in the regular season, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and reached the Sweet 16. Yori resigned under pressure in 2016 when Shawn Eichorst was athletic director.

Next up, the Huskers host Southern at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

doug.thomas@owh.com

twitter.com/dougthomas402

