LINCOLN – Amy Williams stormed onto the court, banging a clipboard against her leg. The Nebraska women’s basketball coach had just called timeout after her senior point guard had her pocket picked for a second time by a Purdue team that had already built a 18-point second quarter lead.
It’d grow to 21 a few minutes before NU started the long climb out of the hole. And, for a second straight game, Nebraska made a stunning comeback, erasing, over the span of two quarters, the deficit and even taking a four-point lead.
But the Boilermakers, just when they looked spent for good, turned to their best player – forward Ae’Rianna Harris - who, on Wednesday, was by far the best player on the floor.
Harris scored 25 points – on 10 for 12 shooting - and grabbed eight rebounds in Purdue’s 76-68 win over the Huskers. Harris kickstarted PU’s offense when she entered the game early in the first quarter, and hit the game-tying and go-ahead baskets deep in the fourth quarter. Nebraska threw four different post players at her. None completely slowed her down. NU (14-5 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten) had four scorers in double figures – Nicea Eliely had 15 points, five rebounds and three rebounds – but struggled most of the night to finish shots around the rim, missing 13 layups. Purdue (13-7 and 4-4) got 19 points from Karissa McLaughlin and 14 from Dominique Oden. Harris, though, was the difference.
Known more for her All-Big Ten defense than scoring prowess didn’t start the game, Harris didn’t start the game – it’s the first start she’s missed in more than 40 games – but, when she entered four minutes into the first quarter, her presence was immediately felt. She made three straight buckets right over NU’s best post defender, Kate Cain, banking two off the glass. Harris went 6 for 6 in the opening 20 minutes and added three blocks and three rebounds to her first half stat line.
Purdue led 8-6 before Harris was on the floor. By the end of the first quarter, the lead was 13 and the Boilermakers had already made four 3-pointers.
It got uglier in the second quarter. Hannah Whitish committed two turnovers that turned into easy layups for Purdue guard Karissa McLaughlin. Williams, furious, called the timeout after the second bucket and benched both Whitish and center Kate Cain. The Boilermakers led 34-16 at the moment.
The lead would build to 39-18 Purdue’s offense – already one of the slowest and worst in the Big Ten – went into a deep funk that lasted 20 minutes of game clock. Nebraska’s defense – juiced in part by reserves Isabelle Bourne and Kayla Mershon, played its part, but the Boilermakers also missed plenty of shots, too.
Over the final 5:28 of the second quarter, Nebraska pieced together a 11-0 run to cut the halftime lead to 39-29. Then NU went on a 9-0 run over the final three minutes of the third quarter to trail just by four heading into the fourth. The Huskers seized control, and five straight points from NU senior Nicea Eliely gave Nebraska a 63-59 lead with 4:30 left.
Purdue, gassed, out of sorts, responded with an 11-0 run. Harris scored twice during the run and gave the assist on a dagger 3-pointer by Cassidy Hardin to give Purdue a 70-63 lead. PU held off the Huskers from there.
NU next plays at Wisconsin Saturday.
