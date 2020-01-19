LINCOLN — Nebraska rallied from a 13-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Michigan 74-71 Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena to halt a two-game losing skid.

Hannah Whitish led the Huskers with 20 points and five assists, hitting 7 of 9 shots from the floor including 6 of 8 from 3-point range. Sam Haiby added 18 points.

Hailey Brown scored 17 for Michigan. The Wolverines, who reached the second round of the NCAA tournament last season, slipped to 12-6 overall and 3-4 in the Big Ten. The Huskers are 14-4 and 4-3 with another home game Wednesday night against Purdue.

