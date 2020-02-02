LINCOLN — A dream first half for the Nebraska women’s basketball team turned into a nightmare that delivered a gutpunch to the Huskers’ NCAA tournament chances.
In an 80-74 overtime loss to Ohio State, NU lost a 15-point halftime lead to a team a young Buckeye team that missed 59 shots. How? OSU had 25 offensive rebounds. But more than that, the Huskers were especially frigid shooting in the second half.
Twenty-eight shots. Four makes. That’s 14%. Coupled with nine turnovers, NU (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) scored 19 points in the second half. Somehow — partially thanks to Nebraska’s defensive effort, partly because OSU couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn itself — the game limped into overtime tied 68-68.
Even there, Nebraska led 74-72 as center Kate Cain — who finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks — had a point-blank, open jumper from 3 feet. Too open. She short-armed it.
The Buckeyes (12-9, 5-5) finished the game on an 8-0 run to pull off an improbable win. They had five scorers in double digits.
Nebraska got 16 points from guard Hannah Whitish and 13 from forward Isabelle Bourne. Two of NU’s top scorers, Sam Haiby and Leigha Brown, finished 5 of 21 from the floor.
Ohio State used a 7-0 run in the game’s opening five minutes to take a 15-9 lead that Nebraska slowly erased over the course of the first quarter, finally taking a 25-23 lead on Whitish’s 3-pointer at the buzzer.
It was a harbinger of a big second quarter, as NU beat the brakes OSU’s talented-but-young defense, pounding the ball into paint to Cain and Bourne for easy baskets while hitting 6 of 10 3-pointers. The Huskers led 49-34 at halftime. Buckeye coach Kevin McGuff called two timeouts to stall Nebraska’s momentum. For the half, the Huskers hit 54.8% from the floor with Cain, Whitish and Bourne all scoring 10 points. That more-than-offset strong performances from Ohio State’s two European post players, Dorka Juhasz and Rebeka Mikulasikova.
Much like the recent Wisconsin and Minnesota games, NU’s third quarter was close to a disaster. The Huskers made 1 of 12 shots and committed five turnovers. The lone saving grace? Nebraska made eight free throws.
Ohio State managed to chip nine points off the lead despite hitting 5 of 21 shots. Offensive rebounds helped prolong possessions.
In the fourth quarter, NU’s 61-53 lead got sliced to two by OSU guard Kierstan Bell’s layup with 5:39 left. Free throws from Haiby and a jumper from Bourne pushed the lead back to 65-59 with 4:18 left.
But, aside from a Nicea Eliely 3-pointer, NU again went cold, and Bell’s jumper tied the game 68-68 with 1:03 left. The Huskers missed multiple shots in the final minute as the game went to overtime.
NU made 4 of 28 shots in the second half — 14% — scoring more points off free throws (10) than it did shots from the field (9).
