COLUMBUS, Ohio — Time and time again in a 65-52 loss to Ohio State on Wednesday night, Nebraska had chances to cut into a lead the young-but-reckless Buckeyes seemed willing to sacrifice.
NU repeatedly turned down those opportunities by missing open shots or committing basic turnovers.
The result: The Huskers’ sixth loss in seven games and another anemic offensive effort, as they missed 18 of 20 3-point attempts and committed 16 turnovers.
“I felt like we did enough defensively … we just couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” coach Amy Williams said on her postgame radio show. “We lost confidence early when we were 0 for 13 (from the 3-point line) in the first half.”
Whatever Nebraska’s regular season might have been with a few more baskets or well-executed possessions has now boiled down to Senior Day, one more Big Ten road game and the conference tournament. NU’s postseason chances – NCAA or NIT – hinge on winning a few games over that stretch.
On Wednesday, the Huskers (16-11, 6-10 Big Ten) couldn’t buy a long-range basket yet hung in the game by forcing 14 turnovers while holding the Buckeyes (17-9 and 10-5) to 41% shooting. A 19-4 Ohio State run in the second quarter gave it a 33-20 halftime lead, but Nebraska had a chance to get the game under single digits early in the third quarter.
That’s when a sequence that could easily define NU’s season took place.
Nicea Eliely missed an open 3-pointer. Then, after she stole a loose ball and passed the an open Ashtyn Veerbeek, Veerbeek missed a 1-foot layup. Her putback attempt was stolen and Ohio State promptly hit a 3-pointer on the other end for a 38-23 lead. Williams called timeout.
In the fourth quarter, Nebraska cut a 20-point lead to 11 and had several opportunities to cut the lead to single digits. The Huskers had five turnovers in the final five minutes of the game.
Center Kate Cain led Nebraska with 13 points and nine rebounds and did “a great job” making 5 of 6 shots on limited touches.
Ohio State had three scorers in double figures, led by center Dorka Juhasz, who had 16 points and 16 rebounds.
NU plays Illinois for its Senior Day game Saturday.
