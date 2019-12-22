LINCOLN — Leigha Brown scored a season-high 25 points to lead Nebraska to a 71-51 win over Manhattan on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Brown hit a career-high four 3-pointers, including three in the second quarter when the Huskers started to pull away. Brown scored 12 of her points in the second quarter.

Nebraska extended its lead to 44-25 early in the third quarter and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Kate Cain finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Huskers, while Sam Haiby added 10 points and six assists.

Nebraska improves to 10-1, which is its best start since 2014-15. Nebraska opens Big Ten play Saturday at 1 p.m. when it hosts Iowa.

