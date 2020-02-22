LINCOLN — For once in a long, tough February for the Nebraska women’s basketball team, it looked easy.

The Huskers hit shots, grabbed rebounds, limited turnovers and played stingy enough defense to force shot clock violations. And NU picked a good afternoon — Senior Day — to roll Illinois 80-58. A quartet of seniors — Hannah Whitish, Nicea Eliely, Grace Mitchell and Kristian Hudson — were honored after the game and combined for 25 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists against the overmatched Illini while sophomore Leigha Brown — shaking off recent shooting struggles, had 22 and hit four 3-pointers.

Brown scored 17 in a dominant first half that stands as NU’s best of the season and forced two Illinois timeouts. Nebraska (17-11 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten) led 56-27 at the break after hitting 11 of 16 3-pointers and 63.6% of its overall shots. The Huskers had 17 assists — against just two turnovers — while limiting Illinois to just two offensive rebounds.

After two Brown free throws, the lead grew as big as 33 before Illinois (11-16 and 2-14) cut it to 29 at halftime. While Nebraska’s offense went cold in the second half — as it often has during Big Ten play — the lead was too big, and NU’s overall defense too good for the Illini to make much of a dent. NU consistently limited Illinois to one possession, as well, winning the rebounding battle 41-30

Whitish finished her last guaranteed home game with 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Eliely had nine points, eight rebounds and four assists. Mitchell scored four. All four seniors came out of the game with 36.8 seconds left to loud cheers and a bench full of hugs.

NU ends its regular season at Indiana next week.

