LINCOLN — The Nebraska women’s basketball team finished its regular season with a thud Thursday night with an offensive dud at Indiana.

The Hoosiers used a big fourth quarter run to roll the Huskers 81-53, but the offensive woes that have plagued coach Amy Williams’ team all season continued in a big way inside Assembly Hall. Only sophomore Leigha Brown (22 points) had much success as NU shot 27.9% from the field and 25% from 3-point range.

Those struggles opened the door wide for an Indiana team that finally figured out NU’s zone defense in the fourth quarter, when it quickly turned a 50-41 lead at the start of the final ten minutes into a 63-41 advantage in just 3:01. Two 3-pointers and a 3-point play aided the 13-0 run.

That stretch was part of a 37-14 run over the final 11:08 of the game. Indiana hit six of its eight 3-pointers in expanding a 44-39 lead to the final score.

Nebraska finished its regular season 17-12 overall and 7-11 in the league. It is likely to secure the No. 10 seed in the conference tournament.

