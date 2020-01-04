LINCOLN — Minnesota had gone a quick, scary run that was enough to prompt a timeout from Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams to calm nerves and reinsert into the game the one Husker who affected the Gophers the most.
Kate Cain to the rescue. She entered the game, grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a putback. Crisis averted, as NU controlled and beat No. 24 Minnesota 72-58 Saturday night.
NU’s ten 3-pointers certainly helped, but it was Cain — 19 points, 15 rebounds six blocks and countless altered shots — who controlled the paint. Minnesota may have scored 32 points from close range, but it missed a whopping 18 layups, including 13 in the first half, where NU used a 8-2 run late in the first half to grab a nine-point halftime lead it never came close to relinquishing.
Cain was joined in double figures by Hannah Whitish and Sam Haiby, who each scored 17 and combined to hit eight of the ten 3-pointers. Nebraska (12-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten) entered the game as the league’s second-worst 3-point shooting team.
Minnesota (11-3 and 1-2) entered as the league’s best, but hit just 5 of 18 from 3-point range. Center Taiye Bello scored 16, but needed 20 shots to do it. She eventually fouled out against Cain.
Nebraska’s defense clamped down on Minnesota’s high-octane offense in the first half, successfully limited open 3-point looks as Cain patrolled the paint, blocking five shots and changing several more. Minnesota missed or had blocked 11 layups in the first half, and the Gophers’ habit of attacking the basket only drew more Huskers to the hoop, which limited offensive rebounds.
On offense, NU broke a 3-point shooting slump, hitting its first four treys and 5 of 9 in the first half. Whitish had three of them. She also committed two of Nebraska’s eight first-half turnovers. Sloppiness kept the Huskers from widening the lead until a 8-2 run to end the first half, paced by Haiby’s 3-pointer and conventional 3-point play.
The Huskers return to play Thursday with a home game against Wisconsin.
