LINCOLN — Kate Cain fell to the floor, clapped her hands and pounded both fists against the hardcourt — in joy. She had just hit a shot and drawn a foul in the best game she’d ever played as a Husker and she reveled, just for a minute, in the scene.
Later, with the media, the NU junior would forget how to talk for a second and give what amounted to a verbal shrug to her performance, which is consistent with Cain’s preference, as hard as it may be for a 6-foot-5 center to shrink from the press spotlight. But her coach, Amy Williams, had zero qualifications after Nebraska beat No. 24 Minnesota 72-58 about the quality of Cain’s game.
“Absolutely, in my opinion, it’s the best game she’s played,” Williams said as her team improved to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten Conference. “It’s the toughest game she’s played. Whole package, she did a lot of really good things.”
Cain’s 19-point, 15-rebound performance was even better than the gaudy double-double would suggest. The Gophers came in averaging 78 points per game. They were repeatedly stymied by NU’s defense. And Cain, who had six blocks, was the primary reason Minnesota missed a whopping 18 layups.
“Having a 6-5 presence down there is helpful for us in ways,” Cain said, flubbing a bit on how to compliment her own play.
Not her style.
Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen didn’t mind giving unsolicited, specific praise.
“Cain — she’s really, really good down there,” Whalen said.
Cain’s ability to patrol the paint freed up Nebraska’s guards to be more aggressive defensively on the perimeter against the Big Ten’s top 3-point shooting team. The game plan, senior Hannah Whitish said, was to give Minnesota’s guards — especially Destiny Pitts, held five points under her season average — nothing easy for jump shots.
“If you happen to get beat — you don’t want to get beat — but if you happen to get beat, you got Kate Cain down there, who’s a big presence down there,” said Whitish, who scored 17. “They’ve got to shoot over her to make it go in.”
Pitts, who took 12 of her 17 shots inside the arc, and Taiye Bello (8 for 20) certainly tried. But Cain’s timing — and ability to block and redirect shots without fouling — stuffed Minnesota (11-3, 1-2) early. The Gophers scored just 26 points in a sluggish, defensive first half. Nebraska wriggled free of the slumber near the end of the second quarter, as an 8-2 run — paced by guard Sam Haiby’s 3-pointer and conventional 3-point play — gave NU a 35-26 halftime lead.
NU didn’t relinquish the lead in the second half. Minnesota used two small runs to inch closer — 35-30 two minutes into the third quarter, 51-44 late in that same quarter — but Nebraska held steady, pleasing Williams, who saw Saturday’s game as a test of Nebraska’s “character” after a bitter 78-70 overtime loss at Michigan State.
One reason Nebraska was firm: Williams leaned a little less on her bench and a little more on her starters and sixth woman Leigha Brown, who functions as a starter. All six of those players got at least 23 minutes and Cain played 34 of the 40. Such a strategy was more common in a previous coaching era, but Williams has generally preferred to spread the minutes broadly over as many as 10 or 11 players.
Not Saturday. Just nine played. Just six were in double digits. And there was Cain, who averages around 25 minutes, leading the team in minutes. Nebraska wasn’t about to squander a big crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena (5,940 fans) or a big RPI booster against a Minnesota team Williams clearly respects.
So Cain had to play. And play. And play. And get better and better and better as the game wore on.
“I’m not sure that I ever have as a head coach,” Williams said when asked if she remembered a game where the center led her team in minutes. “I really don’t know that I have, but I think Kate has worked incredibly hard to put herself in a position to tolerate that when needed. Something that we probably don’t want to make a huge habit of, but the fact that she’s capable of doing that and continuing to be effective for 34 minutes, it’s a credit to how hard she’s worked to get where she wants to be.”
It’s no particular secret that Williams believes Cain is capable of these performances on a regular basis, and no secret that, as a sophomore, Cain went through some kind of confidence slump where she passed up good shots and was less aggressive on the boards. Cain and coaches worked all summer building back up her belief, culminating in a summer trip to Europe that had Cain riding a bike for the first time in her life.
She’s now in the best stretch of her career. Sixteen points and 12 rebounds in a win over Iowa, 10 and 14 at Michigan, and now 19 and 15 against Minnesota. She’s had 11 blocks over that three-game span, too. Big Ten play is young, but she’s averaging 15 points and 13.7 rebounds in conference games. And she just played her best game — even if she couldn’t quite acknowledge it.
“I think it’s probably up there as one of my better games,” Cain said. “I’m not sure.”
She knew the feeling she had coming off the court, though.
“It felt really good,” Cain said. “But the win felt just as good.”
Minnesota (11-3, 1-2)........ 10 16 18 14—58
At Nebraska (12-2, 2-1)..... 13 22 19 18—72
UM: Pitts 5-17 1-1 12, T. Bello 8-20 0-1 16, Scalia 2-8 0-0 5, Brunson 3-8 0-0 7, Hubbard 3-11 2-2 10, Powell 2-8 4-4 8, K. Bello 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-73 7-8 58.
NU: Whitish 5-8 2-2 17, Haiby 6-11 2-3 17, Eliely 1-5 2-4 5, Veerbeek 2-4 0-0 5, Cain 9-13 1-2 19, Brady 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 4-14 0-0 8, Bourne 0-2 1-2 1, Mershon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 8-13 72.
3-point goals: UM 5-18 (Hubbard 2-8, Brunson 1-1, Scalia 1-4, Pitts 1-5), NU 10-19 (Whitish 5-8, Haiby 3-5, Eliely 1-2, Veerbeek 1-2, Brown 0-1, Bourne 0-1). Rebounds: UM 38 (Scalia 7), NU 50 (Cain 15). Assists: UM 9 (Pitts 4), NU 12 (Haiby, Eliely 3). Total fouls: UM 14, NU 13. Fouled out: Bello. Technicals: none. Att.: 5,940.
