LINCOLN — The defense delivered.
Kicking off Big Ten Conference play with a 78-69 win over rival Iowa, the Nebraska women’s basketball team held the high-flying Hawkeyes 11 points under their season average, forced 18 turnovers and withstood a flurry of fouls — and 53 combined free throws — to pull out the win.
Nebraska center Kate Cain led the way with 16 points and 12 rebounds as five Huskers scored in double figures. After getting beaten badly on the boards in a sluggish first quarter, NU (11-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten) held its own for the final 30 minutes.
It was Nebraska’s defense that shined the brightest. Iowa (9-3 and 0-1) shot just 36.8% from the floor — 30% from 3-point range — as leading scorer Makenzie Meyer was held to three points on 1-for-7 shooting. Iowa point guard Kathleen Doyle finished with 19 points, but made just 4 of 15 shots from the floor. For the game, Iowa’s starting backcourt made just 7 of 32 shots.
NU, meanwhile, made 43.5% of its shots and got a strong game from Nicea Eliely, who had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds. Hannah Whitish (11), Leigha Brown (10) and Sam Haiby (10) also scored in double digits. Off the bench, freshman Isabelle Bourne played one of her best games with eight points and seven rebounds.
Even as Doyle sat the bench with foul trouble in much of the first half, Nebraska couldn’t take advantage in the first quarter. The Hawkeyes used a 2-3 zone defense against the perimeter-challenged Huskers, who entered the day as the Big Ten’s worst 3-point shooting team. Iowa led 21-18 after the opening ten minutes.
But NU broke the log jam in the second quarter with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers from three unlikely sources - Kristian Hudson, Trinity Brady and Bourne — that helped push the Huskers’ lead to 35-27. Bourne — who’d hit one 3-pointer all season before Saturday’s game — added another just before halftime to give Nebraska a 38-34 lead at the break. Iowa had controlled the boards 24-16, but ten turnovers torpedoed 28% of its first-half possessions.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.