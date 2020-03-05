INDIANAPOLIS — The 30th verse for the Nebraska women’s basketball team was like so, so many before it this season.
Another strong first half. Another third quarter swoon. Another Big Ten team that pushed around the Huskers for countless offensive rebounds.
Another loss — this time 81-75 to Michigan at the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers, 17-13 overall, will now wait to see if they make the WNIT, which starts in two weeks.
It may be a fortnight full of reflection on the problems that generally plague Nebraska, which led the Wolverines (20-10) by 14 in the first half and 42-34 at halftime. The Huskers outscored Michigan 23-6 in the first half as its best player, center Naz Hillmon, sat on the bench with two fouls. Once she returned with 7:30 left in the first half, Michigan’s offense looked smoother. Hillmon finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
By the second half, with Hillmon and her post teammates helping grab 19 offensive rebounds, the Wolverines’ body blows turned into haymakers. Michigan started the third quarter on a 13-2 run and never trailed again.
By the end of the third quarter, Michigan led by six, extended it to double digits midway through the fourth quarter, and held off a late Husker charge by making its free throws in the final 40 seconds.
For the game, UM had 50 points in the paint and 24 second-chance points. Even NU’s zone defense and 12 blocks — many against Hillmon — couldn’t slow the tide in the paint.
“Naz is special and I hope everybody in the country is having an opportunity to see that,” UM coach Kim Barnes-Arico said on Big Ten Network after the game. “She’s a difference maker on some many ends — the defensive end, the offensive end, but especially on the rebounding end. She was upset she was on the bench and there was a fire in her when she got (back) out there, and a refuse-to-lose attitude.”
The Huskers were led by freshman Isabelle Bourne (16 points, six rebounds, five blocks) and sophomore Leigha Brown (22 points, six assists), who represent the future of the program. Seniors Hannah Whitish and Nicea Eliely nearly had as many turnovers (five) as points (six).
