Nebraska women's basketball center Kate Cain and her entire family contracted and recovered from the coronavirus. She revealed the news Monday in a self-shot cell phone video that was posted to Nebraska's web site.

Cain is from Middletown, New York, and went home in March after the pandemic canceled any chance the Huskers had of playing postseason basketball. She got the virus while in Middletown, located in Orange County, which has reported more than 9,000 cases and 300 deaths.

"Yeah, it was a little scary," Cain said. "I was really lucky because me and my brother were both asymptomatic. My dad and my older brother had mild symptoms, and my mom unfortunately had some pretty serious symptoms. But she has fully recovered and the entire family has fully recovered and been cleared. That's been good and exciting news."

Cain's father, Tim, was deemed an essential worker. The family contracted the coronavirus through him.

"Since all that mess, we've been doing pretty well and still staying in quarantine," Cain said, adding the family has been "stir crazy" trying to entertain itself at home.

"I've been going on a lot of walks just to get out of the house," Cain said.

There was also a four-day trip last week to Nebraska so Cain could move out of one house and into another because her lease was up. Cain and her mom, Alison, were able to take the trip because they'd been cleared from quarantine.

"I had to get it done," Cain said.

The leading shot-blocker in Husker history, Cain said finishing classes online hasn't been too hard because she already had a handful of classes online. She's on track to graduate from Nebraska in August and apply for a MBA at NU.

"I'm really excited for things to get back to normal and to get back to Nebraska," Cain said.