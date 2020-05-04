Nebraska women's basketball center Kate Cain and her entire family contracted and recovered from the coronavirus. She revealed the news Monday in a self-shot cell phone video that was posted to Nebraska's web site.
Cain is from Middletown, New York, and went home in March after the pandemic canceled any chance the Huskers had of playing postseason basketball. She got the virus while in Middletown, located in Orange County, which has reported more than 9,000 cases and 300 deaths.
"Yeah, it was a little scary," Cain said. "I was really lucky because me and my brother were both asymptomatic. My dad and my older brother had mild symptoms, and my mom unfortunately had some pretty serious symptoms. But she has fully recovered and the entire family has fully recovered and been cleared. That's been good and exciting news."
Cain's father, Tim, was deemed an essential worker. The family contracted the coronavirus through him.
"Since all that mess, we've been doing pretty well and still staying in quarantine," Cain said, adding the family has been "stir crazy" trying to entertain itself at home.
"I've been going on a lot of walks just to get out of the house," Cain said.
There was also a four-day trip last week to Nebraska so Cain could move out of one house and into another because her lease was up. Cain and her mom, Alison, were able to take the trip because they'd been cleared from quarantine.
"I had to get it done," Cain said.
The leading shot-blocker in Husker history, Cain said finishing classes online hasn't been too hard because she already had a handful of classes online. She's on track to graduate from Nebraska in August and apply for a MBA at NU.
"I'm really excited for things to get back to normal and to get back to Nebraska," Cain said.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.