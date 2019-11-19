The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled everything you need to know for the Nebraska women's basketball team's game against Southern on Wednesday.

The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on 105.9 FM (Omaha); 107.3 FM (Lincoln) radio.

* * *

Southern (2-2 overall)

F – Raven White 6-1 Fr. 6.0

F – Jayden Towner 5-10 Sr. 4.5

G – Alyric Scott 5-10 Jr. 9.3

G – Caitlin Davis 5-6 Jr. 4.3

G – Brittany Rose 5-9 Sr. 14.5

NEBRASKA (4-0)

C –Kate Cain 6-5 Jr. 7.8

F – Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 So.10.5

G – Sam Haiby 5-9 So. 13.0

G – Nicea Eliely 6-1 Sr. 9.8

G – Hannah Whitish 5-9 Sr. 8.0

Southern scouting report: The reigning SWAC champions – and preseason pick to win the SWAC again – has wins over two lower-division teams plus losses to Iowa State and Wichita State. Like several of the teams NU has already played – Alabama State especially – Southern has the ability to get after it on defense coupled with some clear weaknesses on offense. Southern lost to Nebraska by 51 in 2015 and 23 in 2013.Look for Wednesday’s game to be closer to 23 and potentially in the single digits if Nebraska can’t hit 3-pointers or take care of the ball.

Nebraska scouting report: If nothing else, Nebraska has defended well at the 3-point line – opponents are shooting just 21.5% - and from the field in general. NU hasn’t been great on the boards, allowing nearly 17 offensive rebounds per game and it hasn’t taken care of the ball as it would like, either. Hitting some 3-pointers – NU is just 26.5% from long range – would help loosen up opposing defenses and get more opportunities for the Huskers’ post players. Eliely – averaging 7.8 rebounds – has been a key bright spot for the Huskers in wins over Morgan State and SIUE. Whitish has been steady, as well – and she’s made 38% of her 3-point attempts. Nebraska is a big favorite in this game, but its relative inconsistency against overmatched teams may bite the Big Red if it continues. Southern is the best of the bunch NU has played at home. If the Huskers get sloppy, look out.

Notes: The Huskers’ RPI was 89 on Wednesday, a big drop in part because of NU’s competition…Missouri, which represents Nebraska’s best win, hasn’t won since losing to Nebraska. Before Wednesday’s games, NU ranked 25th nationally in field goal percentage defense and 30th in 3-point field goal defense. `

