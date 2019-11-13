The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled everything you need to know for the Nebraska women's basketball team's game against Morgan State on Thursday.
The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on 105.9 FM radio.
* * *
Morgan State (2-1)
F Dezyree Morales 6-1 Sr. 5.5
F Dahnye Redd 5-11 Jr. 14.7
G Jihayah Chavis 5-7 Sr. 9.3
G Ashia McCalla 5-6 So. 15.0
G Chelsea Mitchell 5-9 Sr. 12.0
NEBRASKA (2-0)
C Kate Cain 6-5 Jr. 6.0
F Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 So. 9.5
G Sam Haiby 5-9 So. 18.0
G Nicea Eliely 6-1 Sr. 7.0
G Hannah Whitish 5-9 Sr. 12.0
Morgan State scouting report: The Bears are coming off back-to-back wins over lower division teams that you’ve probably never heard of: Notre Dame of Maryland University and Washington Adventist. The salient game, for Nebraska purposes, was a 70-47 loss at Marquette to open the season. Morgan State has two returning starters and four letterwinners on the roster from 10-21 team that was routinely routed by Power Five teams last season. Height is a major issue, so Nebraska’s tall frontcourt should be able to exploit that, and the Bears are hitting 26.9% of their 3-pointers this season. Their best chance to stay competitive? Force turnovers and hit a lot of 3s. Morgan State will head to UNO for a game Sunday afternoon.
Nebraska scouting report: After a big win at Missouri, Nebraska’s ability to stay focused against a lesser team will be tested. NU does seem to have found the right starting lineup. In both games, the Huskers had flow and scoring out of the gate. Aside from forward Leigha Brown — a kind of instant, aggressive offense off the bench — Nebraska’s reserves, though many of them are experienced, are still finding their footing. Senior Grace Mitchell has a clear role — energy, rebound, perhaps a basket — but look for more from freshman forward Issie Bourne, who has one made shot and one rebound through two games, and sophomore forward Kayla Mershon, one of Nebraska’s better defenders and rebounders in limited minutes. Coach Amy Williams remains excited about Bourne’s potential. “She’s anxious to be able to show she can do a little bit more than what she’s shown up to this point on the court, but we are not worried,” Williams said on her weekly radio show. “We know exactly what she can do, what she’s capable of. We have full confidence in her ability to keep developing as she gets more and more comfortable with what we’re trying to do.”
Notes: Nebraska’s RPI was 36 Wednesday, which is highest in the Big Ten, for now. …The Huskers signed two players, Ruby Porter and Annika Stewart, for its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday. Porter is from Adelaide, Australia, while Stewart is from Wayzata, Minnesota, and the younger sister of former Iowa forward Hannah Stewart. The Huskers have 13 players on scholarship, four of whom are seniors, and 15 total scholarships to use each year, so Nebraska will have more room to add signees as it sees fit.
