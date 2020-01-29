The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled everything you need to know about Nebraska women's basketball's game at Minnesota.
Thursday's game will tip off at 7 p.m., and will be broadcast on BTN+ and on 590 AM (Omaha); 107.3 FM (Lincoln) radio.
* * *
Minnesota (12-8 overall, 2-7 Big Ten)
F Taiye Bello 6-2 Sr. 12.2
G Jasmine Powell 5-6 Fr. 9.3
G Sara Scalia 5-10 Fr. 11.3
G Jasmine Brunson 5-8 Sr. 9.5
G Gadiva Hubbard 5-9 Jr. 11.9
NEBRASKA (15-5, 5-4)
C Kate Cain 6-5 Jr. 9.3
F Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 So. 8.5
G Sam Haiby 5-9 So. 11.3
G Nicea Eliely 6-1 Sr. 9.3
G Hannah Whitish 5-9 Sr. 8.9
Minnesota scouting report: The Gophers’ season started going south with a 72-58 loss at Nebraska Jan. 4. Since then, they’ve won one game — over Purdue — and lost their top scorer, Destiny Pitts, to transfer, though her departure, statistically notable, could result in addition by subtraction. Minnesota has been close in several losses — a one-point loss to Iowa, a two-point loss to Northwestern — and may be due for a breakthrough win. Minnesota is a jump-shooting, dribble-heavy team that, if it’s hitting shots, can be hard to stop. Since shooting is fickle, Minnesota’s fortunes rise and fall quickly — sometimes within the same game. And while Taiye Bello is a dynamic player, she’s not an elite defender, and the Gophers will struggle to slow down Nebraska’s bigs. Nebraska is the better overall team and needs to steal one on the road.
Nebraska scouting report: The Huskers need another road win after squeaking out a victory at Wisconsin with a fourth-quarter comeback. In that game, Sam Haiby and Leigha Brown kept attacking the basket against a worn down defense, finally making enough progress by game’s end to erase a double-digit deficit. That formula should work again considering Minnesota is short-handed after Pitts’ departure. The Gophers seem to bring out good things in Kate Cain, who had 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in the first meeting, and since the Jan. 4 contest, Ashtyn Veerbeek and Isabelle Bourne have expanded their offensive repertoire enough to keep Nebraska’s frontcourt game strong when Cain goes to the bench. Cain is three blocks from matching the NU career record set by Janet Smith. She’ll finish her career in 2021 as the most accomplished frontcourt defensive Husker ever.
Notes: Nebraska’s RPI, as of Tuesday, is 50 and the Huskers are a No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament, according to ESPN’s Bracketology. Minnesota moved out of ESPN’s projections after several losses.
