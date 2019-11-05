The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled everything you need to know for the Nebraska women's basketball team's game against Alabama A&M on Wednesday.
The game will tip off at 12 p.m. and will be broadcast on BTN+, as well as 107.3 FM and 590 AM radio.
* * *
Alabama A&M (13-17 overall in 2018-2019)
C – Elexis Evans 6-4 So. 6.6
F – Lazuera Saunders 6-0 Fr. 7.5
G – Jameica Cobb 5-8 Sr. 5.1
G – DeShawna Harper 5-4 Jr. 7.5
G – Nigeria Jones 5-7 Jr. 11.7
NEBRASKA (14-16 overall in 2018-2019)
C –Grace Mitchell 6-2 Sr. 1.0
F – Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 So. 6.9
G – Sam Haiby 5-9 So. 10.0
G – Hannah Whitish 5-9 Sr. 10.1
G – Nicea Eliely 6-1 Sr. 7.9
Alabama A&M scouting report: The Bulldogs are coached by former Husker guard Margaret Richards, who is in her fourth year with the program, having compiled a 26-60 record. Last year’s team was Richards’ best, but it is picked to finish seventh in the SWAC. Evans — one of the few big centers in the SWAC — is a preseason all-conference pick and should be a challenge for NU to guard if Cain isn’t in the starting lineup, as NU released to the media. Jones is a graduate of Lincoln Northeast. Also on A&M’s team is Dariauna Lewis, an Omaha North grad who recently transferred from Missouri State. The Bulldogs and Huskers have not played each other before
Nebraska scouting report: Season 4 for Amy Williams starts with the special noon tipoff, preceded by a sportsmanship pep rally that starts at 9:30 a.m. Roughly 1,800 children are scheduled to attend the event from 27 school districts. Williams and Richards will speak at the event. NU is 42-3 in home openers and 5-1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. One thing to watch early in the season: 3-point shooting. That’s usually a little rusty out of the gate, so offensive rebounds tend to be aplenty. As the game wears on, NU’s superior depth and talent should lean heavily on Alabama A&M. Will the Huskers’ defense be sharp from the start?
