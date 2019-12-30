Scouting Michigan State: The Spartans have been to nine NCAA tournaments in coach Suzy Merchant’s 13-year career. This bunch looks like one that might miss the Big Dance. MSU is experienced but scoring-challenged, and also lacks any quality wins. The team is currently on a three-game losing streak after setbacks to Syracuse, West Virginia and Indiana. The Spartans play excellent defense — 12 steals per game attest to that — and have a strong backcourt duo of Clouden and McCutcheon. Clouden, a former five-star recruit, gets to the free throw line more than six times per game and if she’s hitting her 3s is one of the Big Ten’s best scorers. Michigan State has generally struggled with frontcourt scoring and depth, so that’s one area where NU should have a big edge. If MSU is hitting its 3, it could be a tough one for Nebraska to steal on the road. If not, NU has a genuine shot at a 4-0 start in the league.
Scouting Nebraska: The Huskers received their first Associated Press Top 25 vote on Monday — a single vote for 25th — and could vault into the top 25 with two wins. Michigan State on the road and No. 24 Minnesota at home may do the trick. Nebraska played one of its best games in two years in the win over Iowa, in part because the Huskers never lost the lead in the second half. It wasn’t a streaky, up-and-down win, but a consistent victory, and some of that can be attributed to NU’s strong frontcourt play. Cain, Veerbeek, Isabelle Bourne, Kayla Mershon and Grace Mitchell combined for 29 points and 23 rebounds on Saturday — the rebounds are perhaps a bigger deal than the points — and Bourne, despite foul trouble, had eight points and seven rebounds. The true freshman from Australia is making steady improvement as she acclimates to American basketball and what Nebraska wants from her as a player. Over the course of her career, Bourne has played for 15 different coaches, she estimated.
“She just has such a high basketball IQ and had to play for Australia 3-on-3, different coaches in the national system, she’s played in the (Australian) ‘center of excellence,’ she’s played for different clubs and organizations and had to adjust her style to the way they want her to play the game,” coach Amy Williams said of Bourne. “For us, it’s just kind of learning what we like her to do, learning two positions for us, bouncing back and forth between the 4 and the 5, it just takes a little bit of time to get comfortable with that and get comfortable with your teammates, but we feel like she’s really progressing nicely.”
Notes: NU’s RPI as of Monday was up to 75 … The Huskers have an 11-3 edge all-time on Michigan State, including a 5-0 record at home ... Whitish has enjoyed a strong career against MSU, averaging 17.8 points, four assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in four contests … There were zero upsets in the opening weekend of Big Ten play unless one counts Nebraska’s win over Iowa.
Nebraska's Nicea Eliely swats the ball away from Iowa's Makenzie Meyer on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska players Hannah Whitish, 3, Sam Haiby, 4, and Nicea Eliely, 5, react to a foul called against Eliely during the second half against Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Nicea Eliely swats the ball away from Iowa's Makenzie Meyer on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Nicea Eliely drives to the basket against Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder questions a referee on a call against Nebraska on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Sam Haiby reacts to a foul called against her during the first half against Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Leigha Brown, left, and Iowa's Gabbie Marshall go after the ball Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Kate Cain scores against Iowa's Monika Czinano, left, and Makenzie Meyer on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Hannah Whitish scores against Iowa's Makenzie Meyer on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Kate Cain is congratulated on forcing a turnover against Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Hannah Whitish scores against Iowa's Kathleen Doyle on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Sam Haiby tries to score around Iowa's Kathleen Doyle on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams reacts to Kate Cain's fourth foul of the second half against Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Nicea Eliely reacts to earning a foul against Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska players Hannah Whitish, 3, Sam Haiby, 4, and Nicea Eliely, 5, react to a foul called against Eliely during the second half against Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Kristian Hudson, center, dances in celebration of beating Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Huskers won 78-69 over the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska's Leigha Brown, 32, high fives kids as the Huskers enter the arena to take on Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne looks for a pass against Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne dribbles down the court against Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.