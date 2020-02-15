World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon has compiled everything you need to know about the Husker women's game against No. 19 Northwestern.
Scouting Nebraska: The Huskers are drinking through a firehose at this point with a road game Sunday, followed by another roadie Wednesday at Ohio State, followed by a Senior Day game Saturday vs. Illinois. NU probably has to win all three to climb back on the NCAA tournament bubble — right now, its RPI is 81, and that won’t cut it — so finding a way to stay fresh and focused is important. “Our kids tell me they like it better that way,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said. “They would much rather be playing games right now than having lots and lots of practices ... at this point, they’re ready to lace ’em up.” Leigha Brown, who had 20 points in the win over Penn State, said Nebraska has to be “efficient” in practice. “Be efficient in practice, keep doing recovery, keep doing treatment, keep taking care of our bodies.” Nebraska will enjoy a depth and bench advantage over Northwestern, which gets most of its scoring and rebounding from the starters. Not so with the Huskers, as Brown and Isabelle Bourne have been two of the more valuable Nebraska players in league play.
Scouting Northwestern: Williams uses a word — “exceptional” — to describe the Wildcats this season. It’s the best Northwestern team since coach Joe McKeown took over in 2008, and it features perhaps the Big Ten’s strongest starting five. Lindsay Pulliam can score from the perimeter or at the rim, while Abi Scheid, hitting 50% from 3-point range, is the Big Ten’s toughest guard from long range. Williams praised the progress of Abbie Wolf, a center who should draw Kate Cain in a one-on-one matchup. Northwestern’s “Blizzard” zone defense creates a lot of steals — more than 10 per game — and Veronica Burton, averaging more than three per game, is particularly adept at creating turnovers. Because the Wildcats play a zone, Williams said, hitting 3-pointers will be key. “They play fabulous defense and they’re very tough to score against,” Williams said. “The most important thing is we’ve got to take care of the basketball and be ready to knock down some shots. We certainly aren’t going to want to settle for all perimeter jump shots against that zone — we’ll want some points in the paint — but in order for that to happen, we’re going to have to make some outside shots.”
