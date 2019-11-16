The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled everything you need to know for the Nebraska women's basketball team's game against SIU-Edwardsville on Sunday.
The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on 590 AM radio.
* * *
SIU-Edwardsville (1-2)
F Allie Troeckler 5-10 Jr. 10.7
F Zaria Whitlock 6-0 Jr. 7.7
G Christen King 5-9 Jr. 10.7
G Mikia Keith 5-4 So. 7.7
G Bria Stallworth 5-6 Sr. 11.3
NEBRASKA (3-0)
C Kate Cain 6-5 Jr. 8.3
F Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 So. 10.7
G Sam Haiby 5-9 So. 14.7
G Nicea Eliely 6-1 Sr. 8.7
G Hannah Whitish 5-9 Sr. 8.0
Scouting SIUE: Yet another low-major foe for the Huskers. The Cougars are coming off an 85-74 win at Evansville. That comes right after a 36-point loss to Southern Illinois. Translation: Get SIUE down early and reap the dividends. Stallworth was on the Huskers’ 2017-18 team, and she even scored 21 points against SIUE. Stallworth’s minutes dwindled as that season progressed and she transferred to SIUE, located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. The Cougars average 11.7 steals per game — very good — and 15.0 offensive rebounds per game, but have just 15 offensive rebounds in three games, so if they beat Nebraska on the boards, it wouldn’t be good.
Scouting Nebraska: Little except the fourth quarter of a 78-55 win over Morgan State was pleasing to coach Amy Williams, who continues to stress the urgency of each possession with a team that lacks a vocal alpha leader. NU gives up too many offensive rebounds (18.3 per game) and isn’t hitting enough 3-pointers (27.3%) to be the kind of team that competes well in the Big Ten, which is the goal each year. In part because of concussions to Taylor Kissinger and Trinity Brady — Williams isn’t sure when they’ll be back — minutes are up for Veerbeek (22), Whitish (31), Leigha Brown (27) and Haiby (25.7). Off the bench, Brown has stayed aggressive on offense, averaging 16.7 points per game and more than seven free throw attempts. NU again will have a massive height advantage Saturday. Can the Huskers hustle on the boards so that a smaller and likely quicker SIUE team doesn’t beat them to the punch?
Notes: Nebraska has its annual alumni weekend, and the 2009-10 team — a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and a Sweet 16 participant — will be honored, as will the coach of that team, Connie Yori, who resigned from NU in 2016. She’s now a program adviser with her alma mater, Creighton. Also returning is Kelsey Griffin, one of three players in NU history to have her number retired and reigning WNBL MVP and champion. The WNBL is located in Australia, where Griffin has played for the last several years with the Canberra Capitals. Griffin also attended Thursday night’s game. As she rehabbed an injury recently, one of the Australian youth teams she trained against included current NU freshman forward Isabelle Bourne.
