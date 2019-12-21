The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled everything you need to know about Nebraska women's basketball's game against Manhattan at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Sunday's game will tip off at noon, and will be broadcast on BTN+ and on 590 AM (Omaha); 107.3 FM (Lincoln) radio.
* * *
Manhattan (3-6)
C – Courtney Warley 6-3 Jr. 9.9
F – Julie Høier 6-2 Sr. 6.1
G – Sydney Watkins 5-8 So. 6.8
G – Emily LaPointe 5-10 9.6
G – Gabby Cajou 5-4 Sr. 9.3
Nebraska (9-1)
C –Kate Cain 6-5 Jr. 9.8
F – Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 So.9.3
G – Sam Haiby 5-9 So. 10.8
G – Nicea Eliely 6-1 Sr. 8.4
G – Hannah Whitish 5-9 Sr. 8.4
Manhattan scouting report: The Jaspers represent Nebraska’s last non-conference opponent of the season, and they’ll be a team that wants to slow down the game and bleed clock. Manhattan is averaging just 60.7 points per game, but it’s also giving up just 60.7 points per game, too, which speaks to the pace. LaPointe and Watkins both are high-volume 3-point shooters. Warley, the center, is probably Manhattan’s best overall player and will provide some challenges for NU’s frontcourt. She’s the only Jasper who grabs more than five rebounds per game, too. Manhattan has played a soft overall non-conference schedule largely based in the northeast quadrant of the United States. Why venture to Nebraska for the first time? Because it appears likely Manhattan will get a home game out of the series when NU center Kate Cain — whose dad was a star player at Manhattan — returns for a homecoming game next season in New York.
Nebraska scouting report: Just one more game against an overmatched opponent. Thus far, NU has beaten five teams with RPIs ranked over 200, and the Jaspers (267) will be a sixth. It’s a soft non-conference schedule, no denying that, but the Huskers needed the early confidence and, more importantly, the wins. The wins have been choppy at times, especially the wins over Oral Roberts and Morgan State, but if the Huskers can grab one more, it should give considerable momentum heading into Big Ten play. NU will not have the services of Taylor Kissinger for the rest of the season, which deprives Nebraska of its top volume 3-point shooter. It’s not clear whether reserve forward Grace Mitchell – who hurt her shoulder in practice before the ORU game – will be 100 percent, either. Nebraska still has two forwards – sophomore Kayla Mershon and freshman Issie Bourne – who can come off the bench for rebounding and defense.
