The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled everything you need to know for the Nebraska women's basketball team's exhibition game against Rogers State on Saturday.
The game will tip off at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on 105.9 FM radio.
Scouting Rogers State (14-14 in 2018-19): Amy Williams didn’t just get her coaching start at Rogers State, she helped the program transition from a lower-end junior college stop to a NAIA powerhouse by the time she left. Rogers State is now Division II. Former Husker Jasmine Cincore is in her first season as an assistant coach at Rogers State, and one of Williams’ top assistants, Tandem Mays, was one of Williams’ assistants at Rogers State. Another assistant, Chuck Love, was an assistant on the men’s side. Rogers State, located a half-hour northeast of Tulsa, return just two starters and four letterwinners off a team that finished 14-14 last season.
Scouting Nebraska (14-16 in 2018-19): At least for the exhibition game, Nebraska’s going to kick the tires on playing Cain and Veerbeek together one year after they alternated at center. If Veerbeek can successfully guard forwards out on the floor, she’ll give NU a more potent scoring attack in the starting lineup over Kayla Mershon, who may be the better overall defender. Veerbeek’s shooting ability can pull another defender out on the floor, which should give Cain some more open looks in the paint. Word on freshman Trinity Brady is she might have some good strengths in rebounding and getting to the rim as a scorer. Early in the season, 3-point shooting in a big arena can be a little rusty, so look for NU to get up lots of long-range shots.
