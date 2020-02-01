World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon has compiled everything you need to know about the Husker women's game against Ohio State.
* * *
Scouting Ohio State: The Buckeyes are Big Ten title contenders ... next year. As for right now, nine of the top 10 players on the roster are freshmen or sophomores, as the Buckeyes signed four top-60 prospects in last year’s recruiting class. The best of the rookies, Kierstan Bell, actually comes off the bench — she’s averaging 10.3 points per game — for some scoring punch. OSU’s nonconference schedule was a bear — losses to Stanford, South Dakota and Connecticut, a win over Louisville — and the league schedule, with two games (both losses) against Maryland, hasn’t been easy, either. So the record is a little misleading. It also skews the stats. The Buckeyes are a good rebounding team facing even better rebounding teams for most of the season. Two things are true: OSU doesn’t shoot the 3 very well, but it does defend on the 3-point line. Juhasz is a standout player who can score in the paint and hit the 3-pointer, too; she’ll be a matchup hassle. Bell, off the bench, averages only 20 minutes per game but takes 10 shots per game. Translation: She’s going to dominate the ball when she’s in. OSU’s RPI — 32 as of Saturday — makes this game a key opportunity for Nebraska to beat a quality team. Nice weather in Lincoln should make for a good turnout, too.
Scouting Nebraska: Thursday’s 67-61 loss at Minnesota ranks as NU’s most frustrating setback this season, an eminently winnable game that the Huskers literally gave away in the form of 22 turnovers and a fourth-quarter drought in which the offense stopped moving. If Nebraska has an extra gear, now’s the time to find it. In NU’s past four games — wins over Michigan and Wisconsin, losses to Purdue and Minnesota — Amy Williams’ crew hasn’t found much quarter-to-quarter consistency and has dragged itself through multiple terrible third quarters, especially at Wisconsin and Minnesota. In Nebraska’s past six games, Cain has averaged just 4.5 points and hit just 10 of 33 shots. Foul trouble has been an issue. Trending up? Isabelle Bourne, averaging nine points and 4.7 rebounds per game over the past six. As her minutes go up, she could provide some relief to Cain, who’s averaging 29.7 minutes — second-most on the team — in Big Ten play. Ohio State, defensively, will likely challenge Nebraska on the perimeter and dare the Huskers to make plays at the hoop or get the ball to Cain for buckets. Minnesota made that formula work. Nebraska has to punch back and play through the physicality. Through 10 Big Ten games, NU is scoring 69.4 points per game and allowing 69.6. Every contest is a dogfight.
Notes: NU’s RPI, as of Saturday, was 58. ... The Huskers trail Ohio State in the all-time series 9-8, but they won in Columbus last season, and the teams are tied 6-6 as Big Ten opponents. ... Cain, with 241 blocks, is tied with Venson Hamilton for the overall Nebraska record for blocks. Her next block will eclipse Hamilton, the 1998-99 Big 12 player of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.