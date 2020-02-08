World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon has compiled everything you need to know about the Husker women's game against Indiana.
* * *
Scouting Indiana: The Hoosiers are one year ahead of schedule — projected to be the Big Ten’s best team next year — and enjoying their best season in history, having been ranked 14 weeks in a row. A win over No. 1 South Carolina is the gift that keeps on giving for Indiana and helps assure a nice seeding when the time comes. IU has balanced scoring and good shooting from two lead guards Ali Patberg and Grace Berger, but the team’s real calling card is defense. The Hoosiers allow 58.5 points per game — 63.4 in Big Ten play — thanks to holding foes to 36.4% shooting from the floor. Nothing else jumps out about Indiana statistically, but it finds ways to win, and its balance and chemistry will give struggling Nebraska a real challenge.
Scouting Nebraska: The Huskers are on the ropes and their NCAA tournament bubble is about to burst after four losses in five games, including three straight. The Huskers haven’t looked “right” on either side on the floor, but the offense — especially in the second halves of games — is a pretty big culprit. NU’s three leading scorers in Big Ten play — Leigha Brown, Sam Haiby and Hannah Whitish — don’t tend to be “on” in the same game, and all three are shooting under 40% from the floor in league games. Ashtyn Veerbeek has gone from a scoring spark to a post player shooting 37.1% from the floor in Big Ten games. Nebraska could stand to get the ball more to Kate Cain and Isabelle Bourne, who has become NU’s second-best post during the conference slate. The Huskers’ turnovers and number of fouls are weaknesses, too. A win over Indiana would revive Nebraska for the stretch run. Getting to 19 or 20 wins — still possible — is important for the Huskers’ NCAA profile.
Notes: Nebraska’s RPI, as of Saturday, was 66. Indiana’s 15. Sunday’s game is the annual Play4Kay Pink Day at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
