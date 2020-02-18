World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon has compiled everything you need to know about the Husker women's game against Ohio State.
* * *
Scouting Ohio State: The young Buckeyes have grown up quickly, turning the corner midway through conference play and seeming to secure a NCAA tournament bid with a five-game winning streak. A comeback overtime win over Nebraska — as good of a win for the Buckeyes as it was a hard loss for the Huskers — started the streak, and a road win at Indiana, which is fading a bit down the stretch, reveals an offense that can score against just about any defense. In the first contest with NU, OSU got extraordinary effort from true freshman Kierstan Bell, who had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks off the bench. Twenty-five offensive rebounds saved the Buckeyes' bacon — rarely will a team missing 59 shots win a game — and Bell, a long, athletic forward, is the one player Nebraska can’t easily match on the floor. Ohio State wants to score off turnovers and is good at doing it. Otherwise, the stats — 69.5% free throw shooting and 33.6% 3-point shooting in league play — don’t leap off the page. OSU is still developing. The final product — two years from now — will be even more formidable than it is now.
Scouting Nebraska: The Huskers’ loss to Ohio State was a low point in the season — squandering a big halftime lead never sits well with any team — but the 60-56 loss at Northwestern may have been just as significant a gut punch. Nebraska had the Wildcats on the ropes, down five with three minutes left. Nebraska didn’t score again, and fell to 3-7 in Big Ten games decided by 10 or fewer points. In many of those losses, late-in-the-game scoring droughts, when execution has to happen in half-court offense, has been a problem. Who takes the final shots? What happens when Leigha Brown is smothered? Why have NU’s post players struggled to finish in the paint down the stretch? Those are small questions with big consequences; if Nebraska had won just two more of those close games, it’s at 18-8 and 8-7 and on track for the Big Dance. Time’s running out, and NU needs wins.
Notes: NU’s RPI is currently at 80 while Ohio State is at 23. ... Cain is averaging 8.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and four blocks per game in Big Ten play. Cain is No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 3 nationally in blocked shots. ... In recent weeks, true freshman guard Makenzie Helms has played more minutes in NU games. Helms missed most of Nebraska’s offseason workouts while recovering from a double-leg surgery. Helms will play more, coach Amy Williams said on her weekly radio show, as she cuts down on her turnovers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.