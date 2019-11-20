LINCOLN – Amy Williams found a seat more often on Wednesday night. The Nebraska women’s basketball coach clearly liked what she saw in the Huskers’ final tuneup before a rivalry game with Creighton.
NU’s easy 73-39 win over Southern included a 20-5 score in the third quarter as the Huskers (5-0 overall) broke wide open a game it had already controlled against the overmatched Jaguars (2-3). NU had five players score at least eight points while the defense held SU to 26.4% shooting from the floor.
Nebraska built a 20-7 lead after the first quarter thanks to aggressive drives to – and makes - at the rim against Southern’s pressure man-to-man defense. Leigha Brown, who led all scorers with 16, had five points in the first quarter, as did Grace Mitchell, who hit a 3-pointer.
In the second quarter, Nebraska worked through sloppy possessions and kept the lead thanks to hitting a trio of 3-pointers – one from Brown and two from Hannah Whitish – after beating Southern’s 1-2-2 full-court trap. NU led 35-19 at halftime after hitting 50% of its shots and all of its free throws.
The Huskers opened the second half with a 13-0 run that included eight points – and two 3-pointers – from Ashtyn Veerbeek. Southern missed its first 11 shots. The Jaguars were led by Amani McWain, who scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds.
The Huskers host Creighton Sunday in the final contest of a four-game homestand. NU hasn’t beaten the Bluejays since 2015, the final year of the Connie Yori era.
