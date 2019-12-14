LINCOLN — The tallest player on the floor got the party started. The quickest players on the floor kept it going.

In Saturday's 77-67 win over Oral Roberts, the Nebraska women’s basketball team used a 13-0 run midway through the second quarter to ice a dead heat. NU center Kate Cain — who had one of her best games of the season with 15 points and eight rebounds – hit a short jumper to break a 25-25 tie. Two minutes later, the Huskers applied a two-player backcourt trap, spearheaded by guard Sam Haiby, that forced multiple turnovers and sped up ORU’s generally patient offense.

It was enough to give NU (9-1) a 10-point halftime lead and hold off the Golden Eagles (4-7), who got 21 points and seven rebounds from guard Keni Jo Lippe.

Nebraska — which scored 17 points off 19 turnovers — got its usual balanced scoring effort. Haiby scored 20 and Brown, off the bench, had 15 — included a trio of three-point plays.

NU overcame another frigid night from the 3-point line (3 for 19) as forward Taylor Kissinger, after making six 3-pointers against Duke, missed her seventh game of the year. The Huskers compensated at the foul line where, led by Brown’s 7-for-7 performance, they hit 16 of 19.

Nebraska will return to action Dec. 22 with a home game against Manhattan. Cain’s father, Tim, graduated as the all-time leading scorer in Manhattan’s history.

Meet the 2019-20 Nebraska women's basketball team

