LINCOLN — Nebraska fought all the way back from a 25-point deficit but went scoreless on its final three possessions and lost 57-53 to 18th-ranked Indiana on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Huskers (15-9, 5-8 Big Ten).

Jaelyn Penn scored 14 points for the Hoosiers (19-6, 9-4), and Grace Berger broke a 53-53 tie with a reverse layup with 33 seconds left — the Hoosiers’ first field goal in a quarter.

Kate Cain led NU with 12 points and five blocked shots.

The Huskers host Penn State at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Meet the 2019-20 Nebraska women's basketball team

