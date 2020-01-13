LINCOLN — Tyler Hildebrand is returning to Nebraska as an associate head coach for the Husker volleyball team, the NU athletic department announced Monday.
Hildebrand was an assistant coach at NU during the 2017 season, which resulted in a national championship. He currently is the Director of Coaching for the USA Volleyball Beach National Team and will remain in the position until after the 2020 Olympics.
Hildebrand replaces Kayla Banwarth, who took the head coaching job at Ole Miss in December. He is the first associate head coach during John Cook’s tenure at Nebraska.
While working with the national team, Hildebrand served as a consultant for Cook for the past two years and visited NU practices in October.
“I'm so happy to get to have more time to learn from Coach Cook,” Hildebrand said in a release. “One year wasn't nearly enough. He pushes me to be a better coach, and I can't say that about many people. I truly miss the challenge of coaching at Nebraska, and I look forward to learning even more from him and I am incredibly grateful to him for this opportunity.”
Hildebrand's wife, former U.S. National Team captain Kristin Hildebrand, was a volunteer for the Huskers in 2017, but will not be this time around as she runs her own interior design business.
Until Hildebrand joins the team in August, Kelly Hunter will be elevated from graduate manager to interim assistant coach. Hunter, who wrapped up her playing career in 2017 as a two-time All-American with two national titles, served as a graduate manager this past season.
"I'm looking forward to being a part of Nebraska volleyball in a new role,” the Papillion-La Vista South graduate said. “Last season was a great taste of the coaching world, and I can't wait to continue on this path with the best program and staff in the nation."
