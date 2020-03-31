Terry Pettit announced as first member of Nebraska's 2020 athletic hall of fame class

Terry Pettit compiled a 694-148-12 record in 23 seasons as the Nebraska volleyball coach.

 MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska will be announcing its six-member 2020 athletic hall of fame class over the next three weeks.

The first member is Terry Pettit, who coached the Husker volleyball team from 1977 to 1999. Pettit was instrumental in building a Nebraska program that ranks among third in NCAA tournament appearances (38), second in NCAA tournament wins (116) and third in NCAA championships (5).

Pettit led NU to 21 conference titles and the 1995 national championship in 23 seasons. He was a two-time national and nine-time conference coach of the year. His .820 career winning percentage (694-148-12) ranks seventh among all coaches in Division I history. In 2009, he was inducted into the American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Pettit is the lone coach in the 2020 class, and is the fourth coach to be enshrined in the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame, joining football coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne and men’s gymnastics coach Francis Allen. The other five members will be announced on Twitter and on Huskers.com.

