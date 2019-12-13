The Nebraska volleyball team remains alive in the NCAA volleyball tournament after sweeping No. 12 Hawaii. The Huskers advance to the regional final against Wisconsin Saturday at 5 p.m.

The World-Herald was in Madison, Wisconsin, to provide full coverage of the match.

Scroll down to replay the match from our live updates.

* * *

When: 3:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Online: ESPN3

Radio: 105.9 FM

