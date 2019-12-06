LINCOLN — Nebraska overpowered Ball State as the fifth-seeded Huskers earned a 25-11, 25-18, 25-10 sweep in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday night at the Devaney Center.

The Huskers hit .425 in the match with just eight hitting errors, while limiting Ball State to just .010.

Freshman Madi Kubik finished with her first-error free match of the season as she had 11 kills on 16 swings. Junior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins added 11 kills and a .667 hitting percentage.

Ball State failed to record a block, the first time an NU opponent hasn’t done so this season.

After trading side outs early, Megan Miller served during a 5-0 run to give the Huskers control of the first set. The Huskers hit .548 in the set as Lexi Sun recorded kills on three of the final four rallies. Nebraska’s outside hitters (Sun, Sweet and Kubik) combined for 10 kills on 15 swings.

Ball State led 7-5 in the second set after an ace by Maggie Huber, but NU responded with a 7-1 run. Stivrins tallied five kills on six swings in the set.

Nebraska controlled the first set as it jumped out to a 6-1 lead and never looked back.

The Huskers will face Missouri in the second round Saturday night at 7 p.m.

