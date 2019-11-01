LINCOLN — Nebraska dominated Rutgers to earn a 25-10, 25-10, 25-20 win Friday night at the Devaney Center.
Lexi Sun led the eighth-ranked Huskers with 12 kills, while Jazz Sweet finished 10 and Callie Schwarzenbach added nine. NU hit .384 as a team.
The Huskers (17-3, 9-2) ran away with the first set as they limited Rutgers to just six kills to go with six errors. Schwarzenbach paced Nebraska with five kills on nine swings.
NU started the second set by scoring the first 11 points. The Huskers eventually led 19-3 before Rutgers (7-14, 1-9) notched several late kills to get their hitting percentage above .000.
The third set was a bit tighter as the Scarlet Knights hung around and trailed just 14-12 after their second successful challenge of the night.
Rutgers, which was coming off its first conference win in four years, posed little challenge to the Huskers as it finished with just 24 kills and hit .099.
The Huskers are back in action Saturday night against No. 7 Penn State.
Rutgers (7-15, 1-10).............10 10 20
at Nebraska (17-3, 9-2)........25 25 25
RU (kills-aces-blocks): Maksimova 9-0-2, Marmen 5-0-1, Cieslik 5-1-2, Miljevic 4-0-3, Balyko 1-0-0, Weidt 0-0-3. Totals: 24-1-11.
NU: Sun 12-2-1, Sweet 10-0-0, Schwarzenbach 9-0-0, Stivrins 8-0-2, Kubik 7-0-1, Hames 2-3-0, Szabo 2-0-0. Totals: 50-5-4.
Set assists: RU 23 (Balyko 18, Maksimova 2, Marmen 1, Cieslik 1, Miljevic 1, Weidt 1), NU 44 (Hames 36, Knuckles 6, Sweet 1, Drewnick 1).
