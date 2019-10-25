BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After dropping its first set to Indiana since 2012, No. 5 Nebraska stormed back to defeat the Hoosiers 22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14 Friday night at Wilkinson Hall.
Indiana played Nebraska tough in the first set and scored four straight points after the score was tied at 15-all. The Hoosiers just had a two-person attack 12 of their 13 kills came from Breana Edwards (7) and Kendall Beermann (5). NU finished the set with a .150 hitting percentage with nine hitting errors. Jazz Sweet led the way with four kills. Stivrins and Sun each had 3 kills, but a combined for six errors.
The Huskers dominated the second set as its offense bounced back. NU jumped out to a 6-2 lead and hit .375 in the set behind five kills from freshman Madi Kubik. Kenzie Knuckles added three ace serves in the set, while Lauren Stivrins finished with a flurry as she went kill-block-kill to close out the set.
Indiana hung with NU early in the third, but with the set tied at 9, the Huskers went on a 13-3 run. Stivrins led the way with seven kills in the set, while Lexi Sun added three kills and two aces.
Nebraska used runs of 6-0 and 7-0 to take an 18-8 advantage in the fourth set and they cruised to win the match.
Stivrins finished with 17 kills with a .394 hitting percentage and six blocks. Three other Huskers in double figures for kills: Sweet 14, Sun 13, Kubik 10. Setter Nicklin Hames recorded a double-double with 51 assists and 12 digs.
>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald
Nebraska (16-2, 8-1)..........22 25 25 25
at Indiana (12-10, 1-8).......25 13 16 14
NU (kills-aces-blocks): Stivrins 17-0-6, Sweet 14-0-1, Sun 13-3-1, Kubik 10-0-3, Schwarzenbach 5-0-5, Hames 3-0-5, Knuckles 0-3-0. Totals: 62-6-21.
IU: Edwards 15-1-0, Beerman 10-0-1, Lofton 5-0-3, Huybers 3-0-1, Armer 2-0-4, Sloan 1-0-1, Malloy 1-0-1, Fitzner 0-1-0. Totals: 37-2-11.
Set assists: NU 60 (Hames 51, Knuckles 6, Sweet 1, Sun 1, Miller 1), IU 36 (Fitzner 16, Brisack 16, Armstron 3, Sloan 1).
