NET will broadcast Nebraska volleyball's NCAA tournament matches this weekend.

The Huskers square off against Ball State on Friday at 7 p.m. If they win that, they'll face the winner of Missouri-Northern Iowa at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Larry Punteney and Kathi Wieskamp will call the matches for the NET.

You can also stream the matches online at BTNPlus.com or the BTN+ app. The Missouri-Northern Iowa match on Friday will also be streamed online but will not have a TV broadcast.

The Huskers Sports Network radio affiliates will have the radio call this weekend. A free live audio stream can also be found on Huskers.com or the official Husker app.

