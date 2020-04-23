Former Nebraska volleyball player Fallon Stutheit announced Thursday on Twitter that she will transfer to UNK.

"Extremely grateful (for) my experience at Nebraska but super excited to continue my academic & volleyball career at UNK," her post read.

Stutheit, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, redshirted last season after joining the Huskers from Johnson, Nebraska, where she helped Johnson-Brock win three Class D-1 state championships and was a two-time first-team All-Nebraska selection. She set a Class D-1 state record for kills in a season with 539 as a sophomore in 2016

An early look at Nebraska volleyball's 2020 roster

