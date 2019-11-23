Coming off a late-night five-set win over No. 7 Minnesota in Minneapolis, the Huskers were gifted with a rare weekend day off to prepare for their next challenge.
No. 6 Nebraska will need the extra rest as it faces the one team ahead of it in the Big Ten standings — fifth-ranked Wisconsin. The teams will meet Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the UW Field House.
Last year, the Huskers saw firsthand the difficulty of playing back-to-back matches against the Badgers and Gophers. Nebraska’s five-set loss against Wisconsin on a Friday evening didn’t end until close to 11 p.m. The Huskers then flew to Minneapolis and didn’t get to their hotel until close to 2 a.m. That night, Nebraska won the first set against the Gophers before dropping three straight.
“It was hard bouncing back and playing Minnesota because they are both really good teams,” NU setter Nicklin Hames said. “Having that day in between, you get to reset before you play the next game and recover, so that’ll be nice.”
Because Wisconsin football hosted Purdue on Saturday, Nebraska (23-3, 15-2) stayed in Minnesota on Friday night before traveling to Madison the next day at noon. Cook said the players planned to spend their day off going to the movie theater to watch “Frozen 2.”
On Monday, Cook said he didn’t know if they’d be allowed to practice at the UW Field House, but by Wednesday afternoon, they’d worked out logistics for a serve-and-pass session at 6 p.m.
Despite the extra rest, Cook wasn’t sure having an off day was an advantage.
“I would prefer to play it Friday-Saturday because every time you go to Sunday it makes for a really long week and changes the routine for the next week,” Cook said. “Our players like having Sunday off, which I am sure all college students do.”
In their first meeting this season, Wisconsin swept the Huskers at the Devaney Center. NU’s offense performed well, but the defense couldn’t keep up as the setback was the first time in 300 matches that one of Cook’s Nebraska teams hit better than .300 and lost.
The Badgers (20-5, 16-1) have the conference’s best offense and are hitting .301 in league matches. They also feature two of the league’s 12 most efficient attackers, led by 6-foot-8 Dana Rettke, who is averaging 3.96 kills per set at a .406 percentage, which is third in the conference.
Freshman libero Kenzie Knuckles said Nebraska’s defense has improved since the first meeting. The Huskers lead the Big Ten with a .145 opponent hitting percentage, which is .027 points better than second-place Penn State.
Even with the improvement, Knuckles said they need to finish stronger during the final five points in each set. She said late miscues were the reason the Badgers earned a sweep last time. Nebraska led 21-20 in the first set and 20-19 in the third set before dropping both.
“We’ve really grown and when it’s near the end of a game, we’ve been trying to not make errors,” Knuckles said. “It’s just a point-by-point mentality and also staying focused after 20 and not making mental errors or communication errors and playing clean volleyball.”
Nebraska's Lexi Sun spikes the ball over Penn State's Serena Gray and Gabby Blossom.
