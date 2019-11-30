LINCOLN — Nebraska closed its regular season with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-19 sweep of Ohio State Saturday evening at the Devaney Center.

Ohio State finished with more kills than Nebraska (35-32), but the Buckeyes also recorded 25 hitting errors, 10 service errors and five setting errors.

After four hitting errors in the first nine points, the Huskers (25-4, 17-3) hit just six more the rest of the match.

Neither team hit well to start the match as seven of the first 11 points came via hitting errors, including four from the Huskers. Ohio State hung with the Huskers until 12-11, when NU went on an 8-0, which included five kills from Lexi Sun. The junior outside hitter finished the set with six kills on eight swings. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes hit -.025 in the set with nine hitting errors and three service errors.

The Huskers block came alive in the second set with five stuffs in the set. They had three blocks during an 11-2 run that gave NU an 18-8 lead.

Ohio State (15-17, 8-13) tried several new attackers in the third set and it worked early as they led 15-14 and were hitting .312 in the set. However, the Huskers responded with two blocks as part of a 5-0 run that gave NU the lead for good.

Next up for the Huskers is the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. where they find out their path to try to reach a fifth straight Final Four.

