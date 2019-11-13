EAST LANSING, Mich. — Nebraska won its 10th straight match against Michigan State but emerged victorious in straight sets against the Spartans for the first time since 2013.
In the previous eight matches, at least four sets were required, but the sixth-ranked Huskers swept MSU 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 Wednesday evening at Jenison Field House. NU’s win was the first time it won in a sweep on the Spartans' home court.
The first set was back-and-forth early as following a Nicklin Hames ace serve, the teams traded 15 straight side outs. MSU scored four straight to take a 13-10 lead as the Huskers played out of system with Hames recorded just one set assist on NU’s first eight kills. Trailing 18-15, the Huskers came alive late with seven straight points with Lexi Sun serving and won 10 of the final 12 rallies. Madi Kubik led the offense with six kills, but NU hit .222 with five errors.
Callie Schwarzenbach helped NU jump out to a 15-8 lead with two kills and three straight blocks. Lexi Sun and Kubik each recorded four kills in the set. The Spartans struggled in the set as they used three setters and hit just .093 with seven errors.
Nebraska (21-3, 13-2 Big Ten) led early in the third set before the Spartans scored five straight to take a 16-13 lead. However, the Huskers responded with a 7-2 run as Kubik had three kills and Sun and Lauren Stivrins added two each during the run. Michigan State (14-11, 5-10) tied the match up at 23-all, but gave up the final two points on service and hitting errors.
Kubik led Nebraska with 16 kills on .306 hitting. Sun added nine kills, nine digs and four digs.
After a slow start with just two kills on five swings in the first set, Schwarzenbach and Stivrins combined for 10 kills on their final 13 kills. Schwarzenbach also added six blocks.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.