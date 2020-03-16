Nebraska volleyball's spring exhibition has been canceled due to the public health threat related to COVID-19.

The match against Northern Colorado was scheduled to be played on April 25 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Tickets purchased online or by phone will automatically be refunded, and those bought from the HEC box office can be returned for a refund.

Last week the Big Ten announced that all competition would be canceled for the rest of the spring season. The conference also suspended all organized team activities through at least April 6. 

An early look at Nebraska volleyball's 2020 roster

