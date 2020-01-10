...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO
INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Anezka Szabo played in 52 matches over three seasons at Nebraska.
LINCOLN — Sophomore outside hitter Anezka Szabo become the second player to leave the Nebraska volleyball program this offseason on Friday.
According to Szabo’s Instagram account, the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, native will transfer to Kansas. She will have two years left to play for the Jayhawks after earning a medical redshirt in 2018.
Fellow sophomore Capri Davis announced she would spend the final two years of her career at Texas in December. Also, according to NU athletic department officials, sophomore defensive specialist Chen Abramovich entered the transfer portal following the season. Abramovich, who has only appeared in one set in two seasons, has not announced her plans for next year yet.
This past year, Szabo appeared in 49 sets over 29 matches, most frequently as part of a double sub to replace setter Nicklin Hames in the front row. The 6-foot-3 southpaw recorded five kills on 12 attacks and four blocks.
In 2018, she appeared in nine matches before suffering a season-ending injury and eventually earning a medical redshirt. During her freshman campaign, Szabo totaled 15 kills, 10 of which came against St. Mary’s in an early-season match.
Szabo, whose father played for the Boston Celtics in 1996-97, came to Nebraska from Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, where she was the No. 34 overall recruit in the country, according to PrepVolleyball.com.
With Szabo’s departure, Nebraska now has just four outside hitters on the roster. The three starters from last year: senior Lexi Sun, senior Jazz Sweet and sophomore Madi Kubik; plus sophomore Riley Zuhn who trained at middle blocker and outside hitter.
The Huskers now have at least one open scholarship open for the 2020 season.
