Nebraska volleyball has led the nation in attendance every season since 2013.

Nebraska volleyball had more fans attend matches in 2019 than any other program in the country, according to an  released by the NCAA.

The Huskers had a total of 155,531 fans for 19 home matches, an average of 8,186. Both figures led the nation, and it's the seventh straight time Nebraska has done that.

NU's rise to the top coincides with its move to the Devaney Center, the team's home since 2013. The World-Herald reported in March that NU made $4.21 million in revenue from the volleyball program, and more than half that total came from ticket sales.

Husker volleyball produces $4.21 million in revenue to turn a profit for sixth straight year

The Huskers had some familiar faces behind them at the top of the national attendance charts. NU was one of three Big Ten teams in the top five and six in the top eight. Wisconsin came in at No. 2 (average of 7,052), followed by No. 3 Hawaii (6,684), No. 4 Minnesota (5,471) and No. 5 Texas (3,873). Penn State, Michigan State, Illinois, Florida and Stanford closed out the top 10 in that order.

Elsewhere in the state, UNK led Division II in attendance with an average of 956 fans per match. This was the 15th time the Lopers led the country since 1998, but the first since 2013.

Also, Creighton finished No. 22 in Division I with an average of 1,970 fans per match.

An early look at Nebraska volleyball's 2020 roster

