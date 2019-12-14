MADISON, Wis. — For the third time this year, Wisconsin dominated Nebraska and earned a sweep.
The latest match ended the Huskers’ season with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-19 loss in the Regional final Saturday afternoon at the UW Fieldhouse.
The fourth-seeded Badgers won all nine sets they played against NU (28-5) this year.
Wisconsin (26-6) grabbed an early 11-6 lead after six straight points, including two ace serves by Sydney Hilley. The closest NU would get the rest of the way was 14-12 before Wisconsin pulled away. The Badgers recorded five aces in the set, which help offset their .125 hitting percentage. The NU attack struggled outside of Jazz Sweet, who had five kills on 10 swings in the set. The rest of the Huskers combined for five kills and seven on 30 attacks.
NU bounced back and took an early lead thanks to an ace from Madi Kubik, the Huskers’ only ace in three matches against the Badgers. After back-to-back blocks from Sweet and Lauren Stivrins, the Huskers lead 15-11, but Wisconsin rallied to tie the set at 17-all. Nebraska led 21-20, but the Badgers scored five of the final six points of the set. All five of those points were unforced Husker errors: one serving, four hitting.
Errors continued to pile up for the Huskers as they hit six kills and six errors on their first 25 swings. Wisconsin kept them close with five service errors. NU erased a three-point deficit to tie the set at 18-all, but the Badgers took over again. They went on a 7-1 run including the final five points of the match on four blocks and a Dana Rettke kill.
Sun and Sweet each finished with 11 kills, but NU hit .062 as a team with 27 hitting errors.
Molly Haggerty led Wisconsin with 13 kills, while the Badgers hit at a season-low .190 clip.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.