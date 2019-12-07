LINCOLN — Usually one of the most stoic players on the court, Jazz Sweet couldn’t hold back the emotion.
Sweet teamed up with Callie Schwarzenbach to block an attack by Kylie Deberg on the Huskers’ eighth set point to win the third set 32-30.
She celebrated with a scream and yelling enthusiastically at her teammates, "Let's go."
The Huskers rode that emotion to a 20-25, 25-20, 32-30, 25-18 win Saturday night at the Devaney Center to advance to the Sweet 16 for the eighth straight year.
Sweet led NU with 17 kills at a .438 hitting percentage and six blocks. Lexi Sun (13), Lauren Stivrins (11) and Madi Kubik (11) all reached double-figure kills.
Twice Nebraska (27-4) held a two-point lead early in the first set, but Missouri stormed back each time. Down 7-5, the Tigers scored four straight, and later ran off seven unanswered points, the last five of which were all NU hitting errors, to take a 17-12 lead. Megan Miller tried to mount a rally with back-to-back aces to cut the deficit to 21-18, but Tyanna Omazic closed the door with a kill and two ace serves for the final three points of the set.
The Huskers responded quickly in the second set as they pulled to a 5-1 lead behind two kills from Kubik and another ace from Miller. Missouri (22-8) closed the gap to 9-8 after a 4-0 run, but Sweet answered with three kills during four rallies.
Sun and Kenzi Knuckles collided on a serve from Omazic, which went for an ace, but Sun stayed down. Riley Zuhn came into the match for two points before Sun returned. The Huskers pulled away down the stretch as Sweet and Lauren Stivrins recorded two kills on a 6-2 closing run.
With the score tied at 3-all in the third set, the Tigers went on a 7-1 run as its offense started to click. However, Nebraska called a timeout and then responded with a 10-1 run that featured eight straight points and five blocks, including four from Callie Schwarzenbach.
Nebraska led 24-20, but Missouri fought off four set points as part of a 5-0 run. The Huskers eventually won the set on a block by Sweet and Schwarzenbach, her fifth of the set. NU failed to convert its first seven set points, but also staved off three Missouri set points.
In the fourth set, Nebraska used five unanswered points to take an 8-4 lead. The Tigers climbed back into the set and trailed 13-12, but Sun hit two kills and NU won a challenge to give Sweet another kill to give NU a five-point cushion.
Missouri finishes hitting .248 for the match and 14 service errors.
