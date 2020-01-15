Nebraska volleyball could have a few new faces in 2020. Here's who will be back for the Huskers

Nebraska volleyball could have a few new faces on the court in 2020.
Chen Abramovich, Capri Davis, Megan Miller and Anezka Szabo have announced their intention to transfer, leaving the Huskers with at least two open scholarships. Coach John Cook said they are talking to possible transfers as well as several uncommitted 2020 players.
NU also added three players on signing day. Superior's Kalynn Meyer was the lone scholarship signee, while Waverly’s Annika Evans and Abby Johnson from Aviston, Illinois, joined the program as walk-ons.
Here's an early look at which Huskers are returning for next season.
