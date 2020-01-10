Lindsay Krause

Nebraska 2021 commit Lindsay Krause was named the top junior in the nation by PrepVolleyball.com.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska commit Lindsay Kruse was named the top junior in the nation by PrepVolleyball.com.

The Omaha Skutt outside hitter averaged 5.4 kills per set while hitting .524 this past season, when she helped the SkyHawks to their fifth straight Class B championship.

Krause missed the first few weeks of the season while playing with the U.S. junior national team that captured the gold medal at the U18 world championships in Egypt.

She is a three-time All-Nebraska volleyball selection.

The all-decade Nebraska volleyball team

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription