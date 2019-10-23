Nebraska sophomore Capri Davis to take an indefinite medical leave of absence

Nebraska's Capri Davis, right, has 38 kills, 12 blocks and 11 digs in nine matches this season.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska sophomore outside hitter Capri Davis will take an indefinite medical leave of absence from the volleyball program, effective immediately, NU announced Wednesday.

Davis has played in nine matches this season with 38 kills, 12 blocks and 11 digs. The Mansfield, Texas, native had 79 kills in 26 matches as a freshman.

Davis had a season-high 10 kills in the season-opening win against Creighton, but she has missed six matches this season.

