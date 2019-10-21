Nebraska's Madi Kubik earns Big Ten player of the week and freshman of the week honors

Nebraska's Madi Kubik set a career high last week against Purdue. Her efforts also earned the outside hitter Big Ten player of the week and freshman of the week honors, the league announced Monday.
Kubik tallied 22 kills — tied for the most kills by a Husker freshman since 2004 — in a four-set win over the Boilermakers, plus had 10 kills in NU's sweep against Maryland.
“Madi was hitting great tonight and I was finding her in a lot of spots and she was taking great swings out of system as well,” setter Nicklin Hames said Kubik's career high against Purdue. “When they are hot like that you keep giving them the ball. They weren’t stopping her.”
The West Des Moines, Iowa native is the first freshman to win Big Ten player of the week honors this season. Kubik is the second Husker to be named the conference freshman of the week, joining Kenzie Knuckles.
The Huskers have a pair of road matches this weekend, facing Indiana on Friday at 7 p.m. and Purdue on Saturday at 7 p.m.
