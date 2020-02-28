Fort Worth, Texas — The Nebraska beach volleyball team lost its first matches of the season Friday, falling to Texas A&M Kingsville and No. 15 TCU at the Horned Frogs Challenge.

The Huskers (3-2) lost 4-1 to Texas A&M Kingsville. Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles won 21-14, 21-18 in the No. 3 match for NU’s only victory against the Javelinas.

The Huskers were swept 5-0 by the Horned Frogs. NU’s No. 2 team of Lexi Sun and Jazz Sweet were the only squad to take their match to three sets.

The Huskers will face TCU again Saturday along with two matches against Abilene Christian.​

