LINCOLN — For the second straight day Saturday, the Nebraska beach volleyball team swept NAIA school Park University 5-0 at the Hawks Championship Center.

All five pairs won in straight sets for the Huskers. Jazz Sweet and Lexi Sun won 21-17, 21-17; Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames won 21-9, 21-13; Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles won 21-18, 21-10; Hayley Densberger and Callie Schwarzenbach won 23-21, 21-10; and Nicole Drewnick and Riley Zuhn won 21-5, 21-16.

Nebraska improved to 2-0 on the season and are 10-0 in matches played at the Hawks Championship Center. It will host Missouri Baptist on Wednesday before traveling to Fort Worth, Texas, for six matches at the TCU Horned Frogs Challenge.

An early look at Nebraska volleyball's 2020 roster

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started