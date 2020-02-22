LINCOLN — For the second straight day Saturday, the Nebraska beach volleyball team swept NAIA school Park University 5-0 at the Hawks Championship Center.
All five pairs won in straight sets for the Huskers. Jazz Sweet and Lexi Sun won 21-17, 21-17; Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames won 21-9, 21-13; Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles won 21-18, 21-10; Hayley Densberger and Callie Schwarzenbach won 23-21, 21-10; and Nicole Drewnick and Riley Zuhn won 21-5, 21-16.
Nebraska improved to 2-0 on the season and are 10-0 in matches played at the Hawks Championship Center. It will host Missouri Baptist on Wednesday before traveling to Fort Worth, Texas, for six matches at the TCU Horned Frogs Challenge.
